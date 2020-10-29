Chennai rains: Many roads waterlogged, more heavy showers expected

-
Loud crackling thunder, bright lightning and intense rain woke up many Chennai residents in several parts of the city on Thursday early morning.
The rains continued for several hours resulting in water logged roads in several localities.
On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said the northeast monsoon has commenced over extreme south peninsular India, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
The weathermen on Thursday had forecast cloudy sky over Chennai and thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain.
--IANS
vj/dpb
