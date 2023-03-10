JUST IN
Business Standard

UP CM approves infrastructure projects worth Rs 465 cr in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday approved the proposal for the development of world-class infrastructure projects worth Rs 465 crore in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh government | Uttar Pradesh | Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday approved the proposal for the development of world-class infrastructure projects worth Rs 465 crore in Ayodhya.

In anticipation of a significant increase in the number of tourists visiting Ayodhya, the state cabinet, led by

According to an official statement, "A two-km stretch of the 'dharma path' from NH 27 to the 'Naya Ghat' old bridge in Ayodhya will now be widened and expanded at a cost of Rs 65 crore.

A provision of Rs 200 crores each has also been made for the development of the 9.02-km Panchkosi Parikrama Marg and to convert 23.94 km of '14 (Chaudah) Kosi Parikrama Marg' into a four-lane in Ayodhya, it said.

The major part of the ongoing construction work of the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya following the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict is expected to be completed by the end of this year, the statement said.

According to office bearers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the temple will be left open for the public in January, 2024.

The next general elections will also be held in 2024.

Along with this, flooring, construction of toilets, restrooms, boundary, gate, etc will also be done in the Sugriva Fort, Asharfi Bhavan, Devkali Chhoti, Nageshwar Dham, Swayamveshwar Nath, Dantdhavan Kund, Janaki Kund, Mouni Baba Ashram, Sita Kund, Dashrath Kund in the 'Panchkosi Parikrama Marg'. The proposal for this has been approved by the cabinet, it stated.

The cabinet also decided to issue letters of intent to four new private universities -- Varun Arjun University Shahjahanpur, TS Mishra University Lucknow, Farukh Hussain University Agra and Vivek National University Bijnor -- in the state.

"The purpose of issuing letters of intent (LoI) to new private universities is to improve the standard of education and provide quality education," it said.

These universities will have to complete all the formalities within two years after the LOI is issued. The LOI will be cancelled in case the formalities are not completed, according to the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 18:21 IST

