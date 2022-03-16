UP CM inspects Covid vaccination booth as drive begins for 12-14 yr-olds

-
ALSO READ
UP to become Defence hub, BrahMos will be manufactured in Lucknow: CM Yogi
Yogi Adityanath cabinet in Uttar Pradesh to be expanded
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Gorakhpur
Yogi Adityanath -led UP govt seeks 'guidance' on quota for Nishads
CM Yogi Adityanath likely to contest UP Assembly elections from Ayodhya
-
As the COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group 12-14 years and for all above 60 years of age began on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached a Civil Hospital in Lucknow for inspection.
Speaking to media persons after the inspection, Adityanath said that "COVID-19 is under control in Uttar Pradesh, which is the largest state of the country".
"Uttar Pradesh administered the largest number of vaccination doses," he added.
The state has so far administered more than 29 crores 54 lakh doses of the vaccines. "Over 82 per cent of the people of the state have taken the second dose of the vaccines," the Chief Minister said.
The state has nearly 1,000 active cases of the virus, he said. Emphasizing on following COVID appropriate behaviour, Adityanath said, "We need to be cautious as experts are predicting the fourth COVID-19 wave."
The Chief Minister also said that 84 lakh 64 thousand children in the age group 12-14 years will be given a "protective shield" under this vaccination drive.
India has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination drive with the inclusion of children in the age group of 12-14 years, starting on Wednesday while those aged above 60 years are also eligible now for the precaution dose.
The children in the said age group will be administered Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. It is India's first indigenously developed 'Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine' against COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to those aged 60 years has been removed and all above 60 years of the age can be administered with precaution dose starting today.
As per sources, Adityanath will visit Delhi later in the day to attend a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He will return from the national capital late in the evening.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU