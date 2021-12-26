UP to become Defence hub, BrahMos will be manufactured in Lucknow: CM Yogi

will become Defence production hub and will be manufactured in Lucknow, along with the creation of new employment opportunities for youth, said Chief Minister on Sunday.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of production unit and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab, Adityanath said, "This lab will take the state in a new direction. will become a defense hub, and will be made in as well as research will be done."

"Many employment opportunities will also be created with this project," he said.

Further, Adityanath informed that the work has already been started in all the six Defense corridors and a Defense Expo has been organized in today.

"India is a country that gives the message of friendly compassion to the world, but it does not mean that the country will permit to let down its security," he added.

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was also present in the stone laying ceremony today.

Later, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for various development projects program at Osa Mandi in Manjhanpur of Kaushambi. He will reach Prayagraj at 3:00 pm and will do Bhoomi Pujan of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath launched a "free tablets and laptops distribution scheme" for one crore youths of the state.

