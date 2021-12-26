UP to become Defence hub, BrahMos will be manufactured in Lucknow: CM Yogi

-
ALSO READ
BrahMos Aerospace seeks 200-acre land in Lucknow
India successfully test-fires air version of BrahMos supersonic missile
DRDO successfully test-fires air version of BrahMos cruise missile: Report
Yogi Adityanath cabinet in Uttar Pradesh to be expanded
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Gorakhpur
-
Uttar Pradesh will become Defence production hub and BrahMos missile will be manufactured in Lucknow, along with the creation of new employment opportunities for youth, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.
Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of BrahMoS missile production unit and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab, Adityanath said, "This lab will take the state in a new direction. Uttar Pradesh will become a defense hub, and BrahMos missile will be made in Lucknow as well as research will be done."
"Many employment opportunities will also be created with this project," he said.
Further, Adityanath informed that the work has already been started in all the six Defense corridors and a Defense Expo has been organized in Lucknow today.
"India is a country that gives the message of friendly compassion to the world, but it does not mean that the country will permit to let down its security," he added.
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was also present in the stone laying ceremony today.
Later, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for various development projects program at Osa Mandi in Manjhanpur of Kaushambi. He will reach Prayagraj at 3:00 pm and will do Bhoomi Pujan of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath launched a "free tablets and laptops distribution scheme" for one crore youths of the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU