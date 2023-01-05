JUST IN
Govt alone cannot be successful, people's participation needed: PM Modi
Retail auto sales down 5% in December, two-wheelers major drag: FADA
Twitter account suspended due to hacking: Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G
World's first palm-leaf manuscript museum comes up in Thiruvananthapuram
6 pilgrims killed, 16 injured in road accident in Karnataka's Belagavi
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in UP, to enter Haryana in the evening
Goa govt imposes Sec 144 in the vicinity of newly inaugurated Mopa airport
India a country with rich culture, has bright future: Karnataka CM
Goa's Mopa airport, named after Manohar Parrikar, to start domestic ops
Freezing cold in Delhi as city logs season's lowest temperature of 3 deg C
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
First flight lands at Manohar International Airport in Goa from Hyderabad
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UP CM orders officials to provide power subsidy to boost economic growth

"Currently, we are giving subsidies of up to Rs 30,000 for installing solar panels. Weavers must be encouraged similarly and work should progress on mission mode, "he said

Topics
Uttar Pradesh government | Yogi Adityanath | power subsidy

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said power subsidy should be provided to looms for boosting the economic growth of over 2.5 lakh weavers in the state.

The power corporation should make arrangements to provide subsidy to weavers for improving productivity. This will also prevent electricity theft, the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

While reviewing a presentation regarding the MSME Weaver Scheme, Adityanath had a detailed discussion with officials on the consumption of electricity and the subsidy provided to the sector.

The chief minister said at prominent weaving business centres such as Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Mau, Gorakhpur and Meerut, feedback and opinions of traders should be taken.

He also stressed on the use of solar power in the sector.

"Currently, we are giving subsidies of up to Rs 30,000 for installing solar panels. Weavers must be encouraged similarly and work should progress on mission mode, "he said.

The chief minister also emphasised that weavers be encouraged to upgrade their products and designs, and adopt new technologies, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 11:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU