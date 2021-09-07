UP CM seeks improved surveillance in districts battling dengue outbreak

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officials to improve surveillance in Firozabad and other districts battling outbreak of dengue and viral fever that has claimed over 50 lives.
Adityanath also announced that the government has moved forward to increase the honorarium of anganwadi and Asha workers in the state.
"Effective arrangements should be made in Firozabad, Mathura, Agra and other districts to check the spread of dengue and viral disease. Surveillance should be made better and distribution work of medical kits should start," the chief minister said while addressing a meeting here.
He said, in Shikohabad (Firozabad) a 100-bed hospital is ready and it could prove beneficial for those living in nearby areas.
"Additional beds, medicine, paramedical staff, doctors, medicines have been made available there and if need it can be further increased," he said.
He said unnecessary crowd should be avoided in OPDs and family members of patients should be given health updates and CM helpline' should also reach out to them.
In Firozabad, dengue and viral fever have claimed 51 lives so far. Last week, three Firozabad doctors were suspended on charges of laxity.
Firozabad's Chief Medical Officer Neeta Kulshresth was also removed following the spate of deaths, mostly children, since August 18 due to the viral fever and suspected cases of dengue.
The chief minister had visited the district on August 30 to take stock of the situation.
At the meeting, the chief minister also said corona curfew' should be between 11 pm to 6 am in view of the improved Covid situation.
"Officials should ensure that all markets are closed by 11 pm," the chief minister said.
At present, the markets remain closed between 10 pm and 6 am.
Addressing a gathering after launching the National Nutrition Month 2021', Adityanath said, "When during Corona pandemic, people isolated themselves in their homes, these anganwadi and Asha workers provided medicines by reaching out to people in villages and did a wonderful job. Without their help it would have been difficult to control the situation."
"Keeping in mind their good work, the government has decided to increase their honorarium and has also moved forward in this direction. The department is preparing a plan in this regard. I have also asked to pay their dues, if any, immediately," he added.
On the occasion, Governor Anandiben Patel and the chief minister inaugurated 529 anganwadi centres in the state and honoured workers with a certificate and shawl.
"Anganwadi centres should have their own building, we have put it in priority of our government. This should be taken forward as a campaign," the chief minister said.
