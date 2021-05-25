Delhi records 25 dengue cases, highest in Jan-May period since 2013

-
Twenty-five dengue cases have been recorded in Delhi till May 22 this year, the highest in the January-May period since 2013, according to a report released by the south civic body on Monday.
Eight cases of malaria and four of chikungunya were also registered during the same period, the report stated.
Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported in Delhi between July and November. The period may stretch till mid-December.
According to the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases for the national capital, 25 cases of dengue have been recorded till May 22 this year.
While no cases were recorded in January, two were recorded in February, five in March, 10 in April and eight in May, it said.
No deaths have been reported in the city due to dengue so far this year, it added.
In 2016, 10 dengue cases were recorded between January 1 and May 22, 19 in 2017, 15 in 2018, 11 in 2019 and 18 in 2020, the report stated.
Seven dengue cases were recorded between January 1 and May 26 in 2013, three in 2014, nine in 2015, eight in 2016, 19 in 2017 and 15 in 2018, it said.
According to the report, Delhi has also recorded eight cases of malaria and four of chikungunya till May 22 this year.
Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.
Delhi received a record 119.3 mm of rainfall under the impact of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a western disturbance in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on May 20, according to the India Meteorological Department.
This was double the previous record rainfall of 60 mm on May 24 in 1976.
