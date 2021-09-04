UP govt officials interact with patients at Firozabad medical college

-
ALSO READ
36 children die after dengue-like symptoms in UP's Firozabad: Report
Death toll due to dengue climbs to 50 in UP's Firozabad: Official
Delhi records 25 dengue cases, highest in Jan-May period since 2013
UP should ensure health facilities to control fever in Mathura: Priyanka
US eager to involve Indian investigators in clinical trials on Covid: Fauci
-
Several senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday visited the state-run medical college here and interacted with patients of dengue and viral fever.
The visit comes after death toll due to dengue and viral fever in the district mounted to 50 on Friday.
The officials, including Principal Secretary (Medical Education) Alok Kumar, also went to Salai primary health centre and then to Abbas Nagar, one of the affected areas.
Kumar later got 8-year-old Hashmi and 11-year-old Zeenat from Abbas Nagar admitted to the medical college here.
Nodal officer Sudhir Kumar Bobde also visited the medical college and other affected areas.
Known for bangles and glass works, Firozabad is around 50 km from Agra and 320 km from the capital city of Lucknow.
District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh instructed officials of the municipal corporation and health department to ensure that stagnant water, especially in coolers, is drained out. Instructions were also issued to empty water from pots and plastic utensils.
Three fatalities were reported in Firozabad on Friday as the inflow of patients continued in hospitals of the district in the grip of the epidemic.
Considering the gravity of the problem, a six-member team of the Union health ministry had arrived here to look into all aspects of the disease, Additional Director (Health), Agra division A K Singh said on Friday.
Some similar cases have also been found in neighbouring Mathura, Agra and Mainpuri, officials added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU