UP govt won't allow security of investors to be breached: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, while pointing out that the state has become a "preferred destination" for investors, said that the government would not allow the "security of traders and entrepreneurs to be breached".
"No riots took place in the last five and a half years. The state is receiving huge investments and employment opportunities are being generated. Now highways and expressways are being constructed in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh has become completely 'dangamukt', 'apradhmukt'," Yogi said while launching several development projects worth Rs 267 crore in Bijnor.
"The government would not allow the security of traders and entrepreneurs in UP to be breached," he added.
Citing the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, the CM said that no communal riots took place under his regime, adding that the state is on the path of development. He also said that Uttar Pradesh was working tirelessly to achieve the goal of one district, one medical college.
Expressing satisfaction over the development works, the CM said "I am happy to inform you that the work on the four-lane Bijnor-Moradabad Road has been completed at a cost of Rs 208 crore. Similarly, an amount of Rs 51.81 crore was made available for widening and strengthening of Rehar, Kaharipur, Badigarh, Surajnagar roads."
Listing the development works, the CM said, "The construction work of Mahatma Vidur Government Medical College at a cost of Rs 281 crore is also going on a war footing. And it is our endeavour that from the next session the student of Bijnor can get admission to the medical college."
The CM remarked that the government is carrying out development works in various sectors including education, health, agriculture, and for employment generation on a priority basis.
"Previously, there was no housing facility for the policemen. Now, state-of-the-art barracks along with multi-storey residential facilities are being constructed in every police line. Today, construction of the women's hostel has been completed here. We are ensuring that the best residential facilities are available for the police personnel also," said Yogi.
First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 09:58 IST