UP CM Yogi Adityanath lifts curbs on opening shops on Sundays

Chief Minister on Friday announced that the curbs on opening of shops and other establishments on Sundays will be lifted in view of improved situation in the state.

He directed the officials to consider doing away with the weekly closure of markets on Sundays and implement the previous system of closure.

The decision was taken after Adityanath held a review meeting with officials concerned over the COVID-19 situation.

"In view of the improving situation of COVID-19 in the state, doing away with the system of statewide weekly closure on Sundays can be considered. Now on in all cities/markets/industries/factories, the closure should be implemented as it was earlier before the spread of coronavirus," a statement quoting the CM said.

Earlier on August 11, Adityanath had given instructions to do away with the closure of markets on Saturdays.

In July, the state government had issued guidelines, according to which markets, shops and business establishments were allowed to function from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday. The shops were ordered to close down on Saturdays and Sundays.

The statement also said that in 15 districts of the state, namely, Aligarh, Amethi, Budaun, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasganj, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Sant Kabirnagar, Shravasti and Shamli, there is not even a single Covid patient.

At present, the number of active cases in the state has come down to 408.

