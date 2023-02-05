JUST IN
UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid obeisance to mystic poet Sant Ravidas on his 646th birth anniversary at a temple in Seer Govardhanpur here

Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Varanasi (UP) 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid obeisance to mystic poet Sant Ravidas on his 646th birth anniversary at a temple in Seer Govardhanpur here.

The mystic poet and reformer enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.

Adityanath said the poet gave great importance to hard work and devotion.

"Sant Ravidasji gave a very broad message of 'Karma' to the society by coining the popular saying in Hindi 'Mann Changa To Kathauti Mein Ganga'," he said.

The chief minister also met Sadhguru Niranjan Das and read out to him the message sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today is a very auspicious day. Six hundred and forty six years ago, a divine light, who had achieved success through his penance and spiritual practice in the company of Sadguru Ramanand Ji Maharaj, a renowned saint of the then devotional path, manifested on this holy land of Kashi," he said.

"Today, it is clearly visible to all of us how the path for the welfare of humanity is being paved as a gift of that achievement."

"Today, first of all, on behalf of the Central and State Government, I congratulate all the devotees and all the well wishers associated with Seer Govardhan. We all know that along with devotion, Sadhguru always gave importance to 'Karmasadhna' (hard work)," he added.

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 16:04 IST

