JUST IN
Linking PAN with Aadhaar: CBDT chairperson says 480 mn linked so far
A timeline of Pervez Musharraf's engagements with India during his reign
India sees six-fold jump in voters since 1951; total electorate over 940 mn
Telangana cabinet approves state Budget 2023-24; to be presented on Monday
United on Adani, but divided on alliance: Oppn's fragile equations
Guv withholding appointment of 244 school principals: Manish Sisodia
In a 'special gesture' British PM Rishi Sunak joins UK-India NSA dialogue
G20 meeting in Patna slated in early March postponed to June: Official
HM Amit Shah to address two election rallies in Tripura on Monday
Re-examine your theory on housing loan: Chidambaram to Finance Secy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Linking PAN with Aadhaar: CBDT chairperson says 480 mn linked so far
icon-arrow-left
Home Minister Amit Shah visits Anukul Chandra Ashram in Jharkhand's Deoghar
Business Standard

Police issue notice to former cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife

Bandra police served notice to Vinod Kambli directing him to appear before police for investigation in connection to case registered against the former cricketer for allegedly assaulting his wife

Topics
Mumbai police | assault

ANI  General News 

Vinod Kambli
Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli. Photo: @vinodkambli349

Bandra police on Sunday served notice to Vinod Kambli directing him to appear before police for investigation in connection to case registered against the former cricketer for allegedly assaulting his wife.

A team of Bandra police reached the residence of Vinod Kambli this morning and served notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC).

"The notice was issued asking the former cricketer to appear before the Police and record his statement after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly abusing and assaulting his wife, Andrea at their house in suburban Bandra here," the police said.

The case was registered on a complaint from Andrea, in which she alleged that Kambli in an inebriated state threw the handle of a cooking pan at her due to which she suffered a head injury, a Bandra police station official said.

"The incident occurred between 1 pm and 1:30 pm on Friday," the police official stated.

Before coming to the police, Kambli's wife got herself treated at Bhabha Hospital, the official added.

The case was registered under Sections 324 and 504 of the IPC on the basis of the statement of Kambli's wife.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mumbai police

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 15:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU