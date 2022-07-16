Karnataka withdraws photography ban in govt offices day after imposition

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls Hubballi violence a 'big conspiracy'
Centre contemplating to evacuate students from Kyiv via land routes: Bommai
Process of appointing new Lokayukta in final stage: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Budget: No hike in taxes, Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu project
Congress will lose in Karnataka due to anti-RSS propaganda, says CM Bommai
-
Following instructions from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the ban it had put on photography and videography in any government offices across the state.
The Chief Minister took the decision after reviewing the decision of banning photography and videography. He issued orders for its withdrawal with immediate effect.
On Friday, the State government had issued the ban orders after the State Government Employees Association submitted a petition for the ban.
Reportedly, the association had alleged before the government that some employees were being harassed by certain people by shooting photos and videos inside government premises.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU