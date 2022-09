Amit Shah to attend formation day of National Disaster Management Authority

Union Home Minister will attend the 18th Formation Day of the Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) today.

The Home Minister will be the chief guest at the event to be held at Vigyan Bhawan where he will address the gathering of NDMA officers and others. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will also be present at the event.

On December 23, 2005, the Government of enacted the Disaster Management Act which envisaged the creation of the Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), headed by the Prime Minister, and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs) headed by respective Chief Ministers, to spearhead and implement a holistic and integrated approach to Disaster Management in .

The (NDMA) is the apex body for Disaster Management in . Setting up of NDMA and the creation of an enabling environment for institutional mechanisms at the State and District levels is mandated by the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The NDMA's vision is to "build a safer and disaster resilient India by a holistic, pro-active, technology-driven and sustainable development strategy that involves all stakeholders and fosters a culture of prevention, preparedness and mitigation".

The NDMA is mandated to lay down the policies, plans and guidelines for Disaster Management to ensure a timely and effective response to disasters.

The NDMA's various responsibilities include laying down policies on disaster management; approving the plan; approving plans prepared by the ministries or departments of the Government of India in accordance with the national plan; lay down guidelines to be followed by the state authorities in drawing up the state plan; lay down guidelines to be followed by the different ministries or departments of the Government of India for the purpose of integrating the measures for prevention of disaster or the mitigation of its effects in their development plans and projects.

Besides, the NDMA coordinates the enforcement and implementation of the policy and plans for disaster management; recommends the provision of funds for the purpose of mitigation; provides such support to other countries affected by major disasters as may be determined by the Central Government; take such other measures for the prevention of disaster, or the mitigation, or preparedness and capacity building for dealing with threatening disaster situations or disasters as it may consider necessary; and lay down broad policies and guidelines for the functioning of the National Institute of Disaster Management.

The NDMA also works closely with the National Institute of Disaster Management for capacity building. It develops practices, delivers hands-on training and organizes drills for disaster management. It also equips and trains disaster management cells at the state and local levels.

