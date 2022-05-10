UP govt likely to launch projects worth Rs 70,000 cr in June; PM may attend

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Highlights: Mohsin Khan leads Lucknow to 6-runs victory
IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR Highlights: Bowlers hand Lucknow 75 run win vs Kolkata
Yogi Adityanath to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second time today
How BJP micro-managed Lakhimpur Kheri & adjoining areas in UP
UP govt to develop 'Mahabharata Circuit' to boost historical tourism
-
As many as 1,500 projects worth more than Rs 70,000 crore are likely to be launched at an event in Lucknow on June 3, an official spokesman said on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ground-breaking ceremony.
Many corporate honchos, including those of Adani Group, Microsoft India, Reliance Industries, Hiranandani Group, Birla Group and ITC, are also likely to attend the event, the spokesman said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with top officials on Monday to take stock of the preparations for the event.
The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the best destination for industrial investment in the country in the last five years under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.
"Uttar Pradesh, which was ranked 14th till 2017 in the national ranking of 'Ease of Doing Business', is at the second position today. Now 'Team UP' is working assiduously to achieve the top ranking," Adityanath said.
In the last UP Investor Summit, the state had received investment proposals worth more than Rs 4.68 lakh crore.
Two such ground-breaking ceremonies had taken place in the first stint of Adityanath as chief minister, the spokesman said.
"Now this third ground-breaking ceremony will give flight to the aspirations of 'New India's New Uttar Pradesh'," the spokesperson said.
Major projects that will be launched in the third ground-breaking ceremony include Adani Group's projects worth Rs 4,900 crore and Hiranandani Group's two data centres in Noida with an investment of Rs 9,100 crore, Microsoft's Rs 2,100-crore software development centre, and Dalmia Group's Rs 600-crore cement manufacturing plant in Mirzapur, Hamirpur, the spokesperson said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU