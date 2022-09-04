PM Modi approves New Coastal Zone Management Plan for Karnataka

Prime Minister laid the foundation for various works worth Rs 3,800 crore at Goldfinch city and approved the New Coastal Zone Management Plan for .

"I thank the PM as the new Coastal Zone Management Plan as per the 2019 CRZ notification has been approved by Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change. is the first State in southern India and only the second state in the country to get the Plan prepared and approved as per the new CRZ notification. This Plan would give boost to the economy and tourism in the coastal region of the State," said CM Basavraj Bommai.

He further said, "The double engine governments are in and in the Centre. Today, under Sagar Mala project, 18 projects have been completed and 14 schemes worth Rs 950 crore are approved by Union Ministry of Inland Transport and Ports. By doing this, the Modi government is playing an important role in the development of the coastal region. It is happening mainly due to the blessings of PM Modi."

Thanking the PM, Bommai said, "I thank Modi for giving approval for projects which are helpful in the development of Karnataka. The Modi Government has given approval for the development of Maajali Port in Karwar at a cost of Rs 350 crore. This is the achievement of the double engine governments. Under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme, the Central Government has given approval to supply 100 high speed boats to help deep sea fishing. The coastal areas will witness overall development from all these schemes. "

He said, "The government along with the development of two ports has also taken up the expansion of Mangaluru and Karwar ports. These two ports will help realise the prime minister's dream of Atmanirbhar to infuse strength into India. The government has implemented Vidyanidhi scheme for the children of fishermen and it will benefit 2 lakh children. Five thousand houses are constructed at a cost of Rs 65 crore. The Inland and Fishery Institute will be established in Karwar. The double engine governments are not only leading Karnataka but also India. It would help in development of 'Navabharath' from 'Navakarnataka."

He further said, "Today is a golden day in the development of the coastal areas and it happened due to vision of PM Modi. The handling capacity of the ports have to improve to increase export and import which will help in fetching more foreign exchange. The project which was pending for many years is now yielding fruit. In the wake of this, a big facility is provided in New Mangalore Port at a cost of Rs 3,800 crore and the eight year old dream became reality today. The New Mangalore Trust is developing fast and its cargo handling has increased by four times. An LPG terminal is coming up so is the oil processing unit. In the coming days, the entire Karnataka will witness an overall development through the progress of coastal areas.

