JUST IN
Large number of foreigners included in NRC list: Ex-NRC State Coordinator
CBI arrests another TMC leader, Raju Sahani in West Bengal chit fund case
BJP slams AAP in Punjab over illegal mining along border, demands CBI probe
NGT imposes environmental compensation of Rs 3,500 cr on West Bengal govt
33% Indian households cut milk consumption amid price rise concerns: Survey
Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate 30th southern zonal council meet
IRCTC cancels 173 trains today: Check your train status for Sept 3 here
Death toll from Pakistan floods reaches 1,208, damages mount to $10 billion
Delhi Liquor vends get more stocks, see improved business with old policy
Delhi pollution panel bans POP-based idols' immersion in water bodies
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Large number of foreigners included in NRC list: Ex-NRC State Coordinator
Business Standard

Investments worth Rs 10.44 trn lined up ahead of Invest Rajasthan Summit

Investments of over Rs 10.44 trilion are lined up ahead of the Invest Rajasthan Summit to be held here on October 7-8, Shakuntla Rawat, state Minister of Industries and Commerce, said

Topics
rajasthan | Investment

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan, Investors Summit

With investments of over Rs 10.44 lakh crore lined up ahead of the Invest Rajasthan Summit to be held here on October 7-8, Rajasthan is poised to take a significant step towards a new era of industrialisation, Shakuntla Rawat, state Minister of Industries and Commerce, said on Saturday.

Addressing the media at the Udyog Bhawan here, Rawat said, "The Invest Rajasthan Summit will be held in Jaipur on October 7 and 8. Approximately 3,000 delegates from diverse sectors and industries will participate in the conclave. The culmination of investment intentions received by Rajasthan will be commemorated at the summit."

The theme of the conclave is 'Committed: Delivered', and the government emphasises on creating sustainable partnerships with foreign and domestic investors, she said.

MoUs and LoIs of Rs 10.44 Lakh crore have been signed under the Invest Rajasthan Campaign, she added.

"To create awareness about the Invest Rajasthan Summit among the public at large, the government is organising an Invest Rajasthan quiz starting September 5. The state government is working on a war footing on the investment intentions that have been received," said Veenu Gupta, additional chief secretary, government of Rajasthan.

Officials said that the government recently gave clearance to proposals of Avadda Power, O2 Power SG Pte Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Okaya Energy Storage, Saint Gobain Glass India Pvt Ltd, Varun Beverages, Dimension Promoters Pvt Ltd, Wipro Hydraulics Pvt Ltd etc. with the vision to provide hassle-free clearance.

The summit has drawn interests from local business owners in addition to a number of investors from India and outside.

--IANS

arc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 07:43 IST

`
.