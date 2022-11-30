UP making efforts to find permanent solution to flood problem: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday said the state was making an effort to find a permanent solution to the state's flood problem that causes huge loss of lives and property every year.

"Till a few years ago, 38 districts of Uttar Pradesh were affected by every year. Today, it has been reduced to only four districts," he said.

Discussing the efforts behind the success, Adityanath said when he took over as chief minister in 2017, he received a Rs 100-crore expenditure bill related to the Elgin Bridge in Barabanki, adding that such a huge expense was incurred every year for flood control at just one place.

Adityanath added that he then inspected the site and decided to channelise the river by dredging it.

This resulted in controlling the flood problem in Bahraich, Gonda and Barabanki districts with the government, instead of incurring an expenditure of Rs 100 crore, spending only Rs 5 crore, he said.

Adityanath was speaking at the third edition of the two-day Regional Conference on Disaster Management organised under the aegis of the National Disaster Management Authority here.

He said, "Strict vigilance and prior awareness are essential to control the impact of disasters. Timely training of personnel, rescue measures implemented and conducted with right intent only can bring down the impact of damages caused by disasters."



Emphasising on the inclusion of disaster management and road safety in school curriculum, the chief minister said awareness among people about precautions could prevent the loss of lives and property during disasters.

Adityanath also called for implementing an early warning system to control deaths from lightning strikes, particularly in the state's Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts.

While appreciating the role of 'Aapda Mitras' (disaster friends) in preventing disasters, the chief minister also stressed on involving gram panchayats. He also batted for an increase in the number of 'Aapda Mitras'.

Adityanath also said there was a need to create awareness to stop road accidents.

During the event, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister unveiled a 'flood atlas' developed by National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC)-Hyderabad.

