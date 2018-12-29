JUST IN
UP Police constable killed in stone pelting after PM's rally in Ghazipur

Around 15 party workers have been detained and the rest of the protesters are being identified with the help of videography

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

A police constable was killed and two civilians were injured in stone pelting by some protestors in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. (Photo:ANI)

A police constable was killed Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur when protesters hurled stones at vehicles returning from the venue of a meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Superintendent of Police (Ghazipur) Yashveer Singh said the protesters were workers from the Rashtriya Nishad Party who were prevented by the police from going to the venue.

When the Prime Minister had left Ghazipur, party workers blocked traffic at various places and started pelting stones on the vehicles returning from the programme venue," he told PTI.

Constable Suresh Vats (48) was hit on the head by a stone when he went to end the traffic jam.

"He was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the SP said.

Around 15 party workers have been detained and the rest of the protesters are being identified with the help of videography," he added.

The constable was from Raniganj in Pratapgarh district.
First Published: Sat, December 29 2018. 21:16 IST

