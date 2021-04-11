UP records highest-ever single-day spike of 15,353 new Covid-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 15,353 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the virus, while 67 fresh deaths took the toll in the state to 9,152, according to an official statement.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 6,92,015. The count of active is 71,241, it said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded its "highest single-day increase in fresh COVID-19 cases with 15,353 new cases reported on Sunday, which is the highest since the outbreak of the coronavirus," Director General of Medical Health D S Negi told PTI.

In this month, so far, the highest single-day death toll has been 67, according to official figures.

Of the 67 fresh deaths, state capital Lucknow reported the highest at 31, followed by nine in Allahabad, eight in Kanpur, two each in Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar and Chandauli and one each in Varanasi, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Ballia, Ayodhya, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Jaunpur, Deoria, Rae Bareli, Ghazipur, Rampur, Basti and Kannauj, the statement issued here said.

Of the 15,353 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state, Lucknow tops the tally with 4,444 cases, followed by 1,740 in Varanasi, 1,565 in Allahabad and 881 in Kanpur, it said.

So far, as many as 6,11,622 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, according to the statement.

