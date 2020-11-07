UP registers 1,901 fresh coronavirus cases; recovery rate stands at 94%

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 tally in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar 12,757, recoveries surpass 11,000
UP's 40% active Covid-19 cases in 6 districts, including Lucknow: Data
Covid-19: One more death in Noida; total count crosses 5,000-mark
Uttar Pradesh records 5,809 new coronavirus cases, tally at 354,275
UP reports 6,193 new Covid-19 cases, state tally mounts to 253,00
-
With 1,901 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 4,95,421, while the fatalities went up to 7,180 with 25 more deaths, officials said on Saturday.
There has been a minor fall in the number of active cases which has now come to 22,991, of which 10,408 are in home isolation, Principal Secretary Medical Health Alok Kumar said.
As many as 4,65,250 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery so far, he said, adding that the recovery rate stood at almost 94 percent.
Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said that the number of cases in the entire state was decreasing barring some districts adjoining the national capital.
The case fatality rate in the state has come down to 1.13 percent in November and the positivity rate has also come to 1.3 percent this month.
Kumar, however, pointed out that only one district, Gautam Budh Nagar, had a positivity rate of 5 percent.
A health department bulletin said five more deaths were reported from Lucknow, three each from Gorakhpur and Meerut, and two each from Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Farrukhabad.
Out of the new cases, 240 were reported from Lucknow, 145 from Gautam Budh Nagar, 132 from Meerut and 100 from Ghaziabad.
On Friday, over 1.61 lakh tests were done and now a total of 1.59 crore tests have been done in the state so far.
Sehgal urged the people to take the utmost precaution during the festive season, especially with the onset of winter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU