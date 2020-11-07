Maharashtra: Thane records 668 new Covid-19 cases,15 more casualties

The addition of 668 fresh cases of



has taken the tally of infections in Maharashtra's district to 2,15,070, an official said on Saturday.

Apart from the latest cases detected on Friday, the district also recorded 15 deaths that have raised the toll to 5,424, the official said.

The district currently has a recovery rate of 93.66 per cent, while the mortality rate stood at 2.52 per cent, he said.

As many as 8,212 patients are undergoing treatment at various facilities in the district, he added.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Palghar district has recorded 41,294 and deaths 1,031 till date, it was stated.

