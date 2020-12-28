UP students booked for sedition for allegedly raising anti-national slogans

-
ALSO READ
Delhi University salary: ABVP, DUSU to protest outside secretariat
McAfee software creator arrested in Spain for fraud, says report
PM to launch National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption tomorrow
Final year exams in Sept: Know latest UGC guidelines for college students
Delhi HC hears 37 anti-profiteering pleas; J&J, HUL among petitioners
-
Six students of a college here were booked for sedition after its principal lodged a complaint accusing them of raising "anti-national slogans" during a protest on the institute's campus, police said on Monday.
The students of Saket Degree College allegedly raised the slogans during a demonstration on December 16 against non-conduct of students' union elections.
In his police complaint, Principal N D Pandey said that the students had raised "anti-national" slogans such as "Azaadi le ke Rahenge". He also named the students in his complaint, police said.
The students, however, denied the allegations, saying they were demanding "Azaadi (freedom)" from a corrupt principal and an anti-student system of the college.
On the principal's complaint, police have booked Sumit Tiwari, Shesh Narayan Pandey, Imran Hashmi, Satvik Pandey, Mohit Yadav and Manoj Mishra.
They have been booked under sections 124 A (sedition), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order ), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 342 (wrongfully confinement), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage to property), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) and 506 (offence of criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.
"The students were raising slogans of 'Azaadi' and they wanted to take 'Azaadi' by revolt and by violence. They were raising the slogans, they were trying to burn the nation, and were creating violence. To protect the mother land is my duty and I have filed the complaint against the students," Pandey told PTI.
However, former student union president Abhas Krishna Yadav said the students were raising "Azaadi slogans as they were demanding 'Azaadi' from a corrupt principal and an anti-student system of the college".
They were demanding that the student union elections be held, said Abhas Yadav, a student of the Saket Degree College.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU