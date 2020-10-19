Delhi University salary: ABVP, DUSU to protest outside secretariat

-
ALSO READ
DU teachers move HC seeking direction to pay salaries of past four months
Students' groups hold protests against high Delhi University cut-offs
DU online admission portal slows down on Day 2 hampering process
Final year exams in Sept: Know latest UGC guidelines for college students
St Stephen's College releases first cut-off list for undergraduate courses
-
ABPV and Delhi University Students' Union members will hold a protest outside the secretariat on Tuesday against the AAP government's directive to 12 DU colleges fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries to staffers from the Students Society Fund.
"While the Students Society Fund (SSF) corpus, which is entirely constituted by the fees charged from the students, is meant for funding the various student societies at colleges, the unspent amount is to be utilised only for student welfare. Moreover, the guidelines imply that the deficit spending is to be financed exclusively by the Government of Delhi, DUSU president Akshit Dahiya said at a press conference.
He said the Delhi University statutes also require the colleges to be run in consonance with UGC regulations. Besides, the accumulated funds to the tune of several crores of rupees would be inadequate to remunerate the teaching and non-teaching staff of these 12 colleges beyond a period of two to three months, Dahiya pointed.
"Since the Delhi government will be bound to exploit other sources for future provisions, appropriation of students' money to discharge existing liabilities is unreasonable and patently immoral, he added.
The city government on Friday directed 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries to staffers from the Students Society Fund, a move criticised by DU's teachers' body and officials of the university.
The government has ordered a special audit of six colleges -- Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharishi Valmiki BEd College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.
The AAP government and 12 colleges fully funded by it have been locked in a tussle over the release of grants, with the latter saying that they have been unable to pay salaries to staffers for nearly three months owing to the non-release of funds.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU