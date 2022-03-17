UP withdraws Covid restrictions; swimming pool, anganwadi centres to reopen

-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday removed COVID-19-related restrictions on various activities following a significant improvement in the pandemic situation, an official said.
In an order, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi allowed swimming pools, water parks and anganwadi centres to open.
Though many activities had been allowed in the past, there were restrictions on opening swimming pools, water parks and anganwadi centres and curbs on weddings and other functions, Awasthi said.
For weddings and other functions, people can attend in full capacity of the venue with the mandatory use of masks and observance of COVID-19 protocol, the order stated.
The official clarified that all activities will be allowed in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
