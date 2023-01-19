JUST IN
PM Modi to distribute appointment letters to 71,000 people on Friday
PM launches title deed distribution for over 52,000 nomads in Karnataka
Weddings back with a bang in 2022; they cost 33% more than in 2021
Congress opposes Centre's new IT rules draft, dubs it 'censorship'
Babita Phogat comes with message from govt; wrestlers demand new federation
SC to hear plea against Lalit Modi for remarks against ex-AG Rohatgi
Delhi HC grants interim bail to Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar
AAP, BJP hold protests in Delhi Assembly premises over various issues
Attacks on Congress bike rally in Tripura, several party workers injured
Contractors stage protest ahead of PM's visit to K'taka over 'commissions'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi to distribute appointment letters to 71,000 people on Friday
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Urination incident: Air India imposes 4-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra

The incident had happened on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022

Topics
Air India | Civil Aviation | airlines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Air India has imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year, a source said on Thursday.

The incident had happened on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

The source said the airline has imposed a flying ban on Mishra for four months.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 16:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.