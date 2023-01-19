Urination incident: Air India imposes 4-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra

-
Air India has imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year, a source said on Thursday.
The incident had happened on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.
The source said the airline has imposed a flying ban on Mishra for four months.
Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 16:59 IST
