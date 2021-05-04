US Air Force flights with medical supplies for India delayed till Wednesday

-
ALSO READ
Bush congratulates Biden, Harris; calls US election 'fundamentally fair'
Acting Secretary of Defence tells US troops 'time to come home'
Changing a monolith
Biden nominates Lloyd Austin as the first black man to lead US defence dept
US Defence Secretary to travel to India along with Japan, S Korea next week
-
US Air Force flights that were scheduled to leave for India with essential life-saving supplies have been delayed till Wednesday due to maintenance issues, the Pentagon said here on Monday.
We just received word from USTRANSCOM that the flights for India are "delayed until at least Wednesday due to maintenance issues", a Pentagon spokesperson said.
So far, only two US Air Force flights have landed in India.
Three US Air Force C-5 Super Galaxies and one C-17 Globemaster were scheduled to leave for India Monday to deliver critical supplies amid a surge in coronavirus cases there.
Officials, however, did not say how this would impact the emergency aid supplies to India, in particular life-saving oxygen cylinders and concentrators.
Earlier in the day, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters that the US will continue to fly its planes with health care supplies for India, which has faced one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the world.
Three US Air Force C-5 Super Galaxies and one C-17 Globemaster are continuing to deliver critical healthcare supplies to India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19, the Pentagon said.
We continue to assist the government and the people of India as they continue to struggle with their COVID outbreak, Kirby said.
US Transportation Command and its components continue to demonstrate their capability to provide immediate assistance to a partner nation, he said.
The United States will continue to assess the situation, he said.
"We'll stay in touch with our counterparts in India, should there be a need for additional help. The (defense) secretary was very clear in speaking to his counterpart in India that we'll continue to do whatever we can to help, Kirby said.
Meanwhile, Senator Amy Klobuchar said the tragic crisis in India is a reminder that "we can only beat COVID-19 if we beat it everywhere".
The United States, she said "is stepping up and providing relief and aid to our ally in this time of tremendous and heart-breaking need".
Congressman Alan Lowenthal said the Biden Administration has taken early positive steps but the scale of the tragedy in India is simply unbearable.
"We must do more to facilitate access to vaccines. We have a duty to save lives and to reduce the risk of terrifying new variants," he said.
"The COVID crisis in India is heartbreaking and could have huge implications for the rest of the world. The fight against this pandemic is a global one and we must do our part to help combat this surge and save lives," Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton said in a tweet.
"India is in crisis. President Biden's decision to send supplies and vaccine doses to India is a necessary one. But we must also eliminate vaccine patents and work to expand vaccine production and availability globally. We must work to save lives everywhere," Congresswoman Cori Bush tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU