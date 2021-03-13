US Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Quad decision on Covid-19 vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Over 20 million Covid vaccine doses administered till Saturday 7 pm: Govt
US to buy additional 100 million doses of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine
Sri Lanka receives Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines under COVAX Facility
European Union approves Johnson & Johnson's single dose Covid vaccine
Over 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Govt
-
US Chambers of Commerce on Friday welcomed the decision of Quad leaders' summit on making COVID-19 vaccine affordable and available to the rest of the world.
"The first leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework, following closely on commitments made at the recent G-7 Summit, marks a critical milestone in global efforts to control the spread of coronavirus.
"The US Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Quad countries' decision to join hands in advancing access to high-quality, affordable vaccines for the world," US Chambers of Commerce said in a statement.
America's long-standing, bipartisan policy support for intellectual property, research and development, and public-private partnerships will be instrumental in achieving widespread global vaccination and an end to the pandemic, it said.
"The combined innovative capacity, manufacturing prowess, and logistical skills of the four countries are more than a match for the COVID-19 pandemic. The chamber will continue to assist in this effort and lay the foundation for a sustainable global economic recovery," the chambers said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU