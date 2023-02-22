JUST IN
95% WhatsApp users in India get pesky commercial messages every day: Survey
Traffic congestion increases travel time by 113% for Bengaluru commuters
We stand up for BBC: UK govt in Parliament after India's I-T survey
Not an era for war, India reiterates, as G20 finance meet starts
Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC
Argument breaks out between passengers, AI staff over flight delay in Delhi
More airports, connectivity bringing people closer, boosting progress: PM
Major fire breaks out in Mumbai's Dharavi slum, no injury reported
Air India's Newark-Delhi flight diverted to Stockholm due to oil leak
Indo-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announces 2024 presidential bid
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Size of retail market projected to touch $2 trillion by 2032: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US Commerce Secretary to lead business delegation to India in March

The bilateral trade between the two nations has increased to $65.39 billion during April-January this financial year against $62.27 billion a year ago

Topics
US India relations  | Indian ecommerce | India trade policy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

united states, US, US banks, us economy, inflation, market
Photo: Bloomberg

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be leading a big business delegation to India in the second week of March to discuss ways to further boost trade and investment ties between the countries, an official said.

Raimondo is scheduled to co-chair the US-India CEO Forum and US-India Commercial Dialogue meetings with her Indian counterpart Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here, the official added.

"The meetings are expected on March 8," the official said.

The US is the top trading partner of India. The bilateral trade between the two nations has increased to USD 65.39 billion during April-January this fiscal against USD 62.27 billion a year ago.

Imports too rose to USD 42.9 billion during the ten months of this fiscal as compared to USD 34.34 billion during April-January 2021-22.

Trade experts believe that the trend of increasing bilateral trade with the US will continue in the coming years too, as New Delhi and Washington are engaged in further strengthening the economic ties.

India has received about USD 5 billion in Foreign direct investment (FDI) from the US during April-December 2022-23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US India relations

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 23:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.