US Covid-19 cases surpass 25 million, toll at 417,538: Johns Hopkins

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US topped 25 million on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
US Covid-19 case count rose to 2,50,03,695, with a total of 4,17,538 deaths, as of 10:22 a.m. local time (1522 GMT), according to the CSSE tally.
California reported the largest number of cases among the states, standing at 31,47,735. Texas confirmed 22,43,009 cases, followed by Florida with 16,39,914 cases, New York with 13,23,312 cases, and Illinois with more than 1 million cases, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Other states with over 6,00,000 cases include Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee, New Jersey and Indiana, the CSSE data showed.
The US remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up more than 25 per cent of the global caseload and nearly 20 per cent of the global deaths.
US Covid-19 cases reached 10 million on November 9, 2020, and the number doubled on January 1, 2021. Since the beginning of 2021, US caseload has increased by 5 million in just 23 days.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 195 cases caused by variants from more than 20 states as of Friday. The agency warned the cases identified do not represent the total number of cases associated with the variants that may be circulating in the US.
A national ensemble forecast updated Wednesday by the CDC predicted a total of 4,65,000 to 5,08,000 coronavirus deaths in the US by February 13.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
