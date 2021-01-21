US: NASA administrator departs, Joe Biden may pick a woman to lead

-
ALSO READ
NASA picks 18 astronauts including the first-ever woman to set foot on Moon
Nokia wins $14.1 million NASA contract to set up 4G network on Moon
NASA ups the ante with fresh 'brawniest and brainiest' Mars rover
Nasa lays out $28 billion plan to return astronauts to the moon in 2024
SpaceX helping NASA astronauts to retro-style splashdown, first in 45 years
-
NASA chief Jim Bridenstine has officially stepped down from his role as the administrator of the US space agency, as Joe Biden takes the presidents office.
President Biden is expected to pick a woman to fill the NASA administrator role, which has only been occupied by men since the agency's founding in 1958.
A Trump appointee and a Republican himself, Bridenstine, spent his final days as administrator making last push for the ambitious Artemis programme, that will land the first woman and next man on the lunar surface by 2024.
"It has been my great honour to serve as your @NASA Administrator. I will miss the amazing NASA family and will forever be grateful for my time at this incredible agency. Ad astra," Bridenstine said in a tweet on Wednesday.
"We have done everything we can to build the consensus necessary for this program to be long-term sustainable," Bridenstine told The Verge.
"I think as hard as we've worked to build the consensus over the last three years, I think we're in good shape."
Of the $3.3 billion NASA said it needed for next year's budget to stay on track for 2024, Congress came up with $850 million.
The $850 million budget marks the first time Congress agreed to fund a human lunar lander since the Apollo programme.
"With that I say farewell. And I'll tell ya, when a new team comes in, give them all your support. Because they need it, they deserve it, and of course what we're trying to do, we're not only crossing multiple administrations, but multi-decade and multigenerational," Bridenstine said.
Last week, a key rocket test for NASA's much-delayed Space Launch System (SLS) ended in an early shutdown as four rocket engines fired for a little over a minute, while these were supposed to be up for nearly eight minutes.
The SLS is set to play a key role in the agency's Artemis programme which aims to return astronauts to the Moon.
NASA's Artemis I mission is an uncrewed flight test that will launch Orion on the agency's Space Launch System rocket to orbit the Moon and return to Earth.
On Artemis II, Orion will carry a crew of astronauts around the Moon and back, and Artemis III will land the first woman and next man on the lunar surface by 2024.
Subsequent missions will explore more of the Moon and test the technologies and procedures needed for human exploration of Mars.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU