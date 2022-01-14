US to allow Lebanon to import energy through Syria: Lebanese FM

The US will allow to import natural gas and electricity from Egypt and Jordan through Syria, without being subject to restrictions imposed by the US Caesar Act which prohibits cooperation with Syria, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib has said.

The US authorities have informed Egyptian officials about Lebanon's capability of importing energy through Syria, Bou Habib said on Thursday during his meeting at Baabda Palace with President Michel Aoun to inform him about his recent visit to the US.

The Energy and Oil Ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, and had agreed last September to supply with electricity from Jordan and natural gas from Egypt through the Arab Gas pipeline to solve the electricity crisis in Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister also noted that US officials expressed keenness to resume the process of demarcating the southern maritime border between Lebanon and Israel, and the US mediator Amos Hochstein will come to Lebanon within the next few days to resume his efforts with the aim of moving forward in this regard.

Lebanon has been going through an unprecedented financial crisis due to the failing policies adopted by successive governments which resulted in a public debt hovering over $96 billion.

