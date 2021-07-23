Curbs tightened in Kerala following increase in Covid test positivity rate

-
ALSO READ
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
How LDF's handling of three crises could shape the poll narrative in Kerala
Kerala election results 2021: LDF wins 97 seats, UDF 41; BJP draws a blank
Kerala sees 17,481 fresh Covid-19 cases, reports 105 deaths today
Casualty count: India's Covid deaths cross 400,000 mark, shows data
-
Kerala Chief Minister
Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced further tightening of restrictions in the State with an increase in the Covid Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the last few days.
The average test positivity rate for the last three days is 12.1 per cent.The TPR is above 10 per cent in 11 districts and Malappuram district has the highest of 17 per cent.
"In the context of the Covid spread, Central and State Government Offices, Public Offices, Public Sector Undertakings, Companies, Commissions, and Corporation offices in Category A and B local bodies can function with upto 50 per cent staff and upto 25 per cent in Category C areas," Vijayan said.
Only essential services will operate in Category D areas where the TPR rate is above 15 per cent.
The remaining 50 per cent staff in A & B categories and 75 per cent in C should be involved in Covid mitigation activities, he said.
"District collectors should take the initiative to give them the responsibility for the work.Since only essential services operate in the D category, the vast majority of employees will be part of the preventive measures."
"Areas with a high prevalence of the disease are considered clusters.At the same time, a micro-containment system will be introduced," the chief minister told the media after the daily COVID-19 evaluation meet.
He said Kerala has already been assessed nationally as an effective vaccination state and is at the forefront of the zero waste stage and higher dose vaccination.
"At least 60 per cent of the population in the community needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity to the disease. A third wave is unlikely to occur if herd immunity is achieved to the required level by strictly following the Covid protocol.The third wave will not occur naturally.It is caused by the flaws in Covid control and failures in vaccine supply," he said.
Vijayan said at this stage, the state government was trying to give at least one dose of vaccine to people as soon as possible and asked them to avoid crowds where there is a risk of rapid spread due to the presence of the delta variant of the virus.
On Friday, the state reported 17,518 new COVID-19 cases with a TPR of 13.63 per cent.
Vijayan said 1,77,09,529 people have been vaccinated and of these, 1,24,64,589 received a single dose and 52,44,940 have received both doses.
"People who do not have access to smartphones and computers are vaccinated by registering with the help of ASHA activists.So far, about 40,000 pregnant women in the state have been vaccinated," he said.
The Health Department has launched a campaign to vaccinate all pregnant women.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU