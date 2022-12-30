Use Aadhaar confidently but maintain usage hygiene as bank account: UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has advised people to use confidently as per their choice to avail benefits and services, but to observe the same level of usage hygiene as one would for other identity documents including bank account, PAN or passport.

Aadhaar-issuing body also urged residents not to leave letter / PVC Card, or its copy unattended.

Residents are advised not to share openly in the public domain, particularly on social media and other public platforms, said in a statement.

Aadhaar holders should not disclose their Aadhaar OTP (one-time password) to any unauthorised entity and refrain from sharing m-Aadhaar PIN with anyone.

"Use Aadhaar confidently as per your choice to avail benefits and services, but observe same level of usage hygiene like any other identity documents including bank account, PAN or Passport," said.

Aadhaar is a resident's digital ID, and it works as a single source of online and offline identity verification for residents across the country.

"While sharing Aadhaar with any trusted entity, the same level of caution may be exercised which one does at the time of sharing mobile number, bank account number or any other identity document like Passport, Voter Id, PAN, Ration Card...," UIDAI said.

Wherever a resident does not wish to share his or her Aadhaar number, UIDAI provides a facility for generating a Virtual Identifier. UIDAI also provides the facility of Aadhaar locking as well as biometric locking.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)