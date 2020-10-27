Use of technology can make farmers prosperous, says Maharashtra CM

can prosper if



modern technology is used in agriculture, Chief Minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the online inauguration of a meeting of agriculture universities in the state, he also advised to focus on growing crops which have a market.

"The farmer is our 'annadata' (someone who provides food). If technology is used in agriculture, will become prosperous," Thackeray said.

"Farmers should now grow crops that sell," he added.

Punjabrao Deshmukh Agriculture University, Akola and Council of Agricultural Education and Research have organized the 48th Joint Agriculture Research and Development Committee (Agrisco) Meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said information technology should be used to make agriculture more productive.

State agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said the latest research must reach farmers, and the government is taking steps in this regard.

