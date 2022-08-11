Use only commercial vehicles for transportation: Delhi Transport dept

-
ALSO READ
Delhi excise dept orders liquor shops to stop offering discounts
Income Tax Department cautions public against fraudulent job offers
I-T dept raids at 400 locations of liquor barons, others across nation
Over 48.7 mn ITRs filed so far as deadline ends Sunday, says I-T dept
FASTag in fast lane: Spike in adoption lifts toll collection past Rs 33K cr
-
The Delhi government's Transport Department has directed local bodies and others entities to use only commercial vehicles for transportation, after instances of hiring of private vehicles were reported.
The order, issued by Navlendra Kumar Singh, joint commissioner, operations/enforcement, said only commercial /transport vehicles be used for hiring purposes, in order to avoid the penal provisions to be carried out by the enforcing agencies of the Transport Department.
"It has been brought to our notice that in certain cases, the departments/autonomous bodies/local bodies/undertaking etc under GNCT of Delhi are hiring private/non-Transport motor vehicles instead of Transport/Commerical vehicles, which is in violation of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder," read the order issued on August 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 07:09 IST