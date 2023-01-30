JUST IN
Israeli-Palestinian tensions test US diplomacy as Antony Blinken visits
People need total decolonization of mind, says TN Governor R N Ravi
Business Standard

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath launches Aarohini training programme for girls

The campaign is being started to make the daughters of the underprivileged section capable and self-reliant, according to a government press release

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh | Uttar Pradesh government

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (PTI Ph

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has launched the 'Aarohini Initiative Training Programme' for the safety and security of girls in all 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) in the state.

The campaign is being started to make the daughters of the underprivileged section capable and self-reliant, according to a government press release.

The campaign aims at enabling the girls to raise their voice for their rights.

Training will be provided to full-time teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Schools. The training will start in Lucknow from February 1.

Director General, school education, UP, Vijay Kiran Anand said the aim of the Aarohini programme, which will be implemented in three phases, is gender sensitization. In the first phase teachers will be trained.

After receiving training, two teachers of every Kasturba Gandhi School will educate girl students.

In the third phase, the campaign will be run at community level.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 09:50 IST

