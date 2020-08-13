Uttar Pradesh coronavirus update: State reports 4,537 cases, 50 more deaths

reported 50 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,537 new cases of the infection on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the total number of cases in the state stands at 1,40,775 and the death toll at 2,280.

"So far, 88,786 people have been treated and discharged. There are now 49,709 active COVID-19 cases in the state, of which 22,408 are in home isolation," Prasad said.

The state's COVID-19 tally was 1,36,238 on Wednesday.

The official, however, said 4,603 new cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. The official did not specify which 24-hour period he was referring to.

The total number of COVID-19 tests done so far in the state is over 35 lakh, of which 87,214 were conducted on Wednesday.

Prasad said emphasis was also being given to patients suffering from other diseases. "Between Jun 1and Aug 12 last year, 42,528 major surgeries were done in the state. In the same period this year, 34,139 major surgeries were done despite the pandemic," he said.

"Similarly, in this period last year 71,560 minor surgeries were done and in the same period this year, 53,623 minor surgeries were done," Prasad added.

