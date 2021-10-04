Uttar Pradesh: Farmers, administration reach agreement in Lakhimpur Kheri

-
-
An agreement was reached between the farmers and administration in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday, a day after violence at a protest left nine people dead.
A retired high court judge will probe Sunday's violence, Rs 45 lakh each will be paid to the families of the deceased, and Rs 10 lakh to those injured in the clashes, it was announced in a joint press conference following the talks.
