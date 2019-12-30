Uttar Pradesh Police rejects Priyanka Gandhi's manhandling allegations

-
The youth wing of the Congress on Sunday staged a demonstration near the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi against police "manhandling" party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. UP Police, however, has termed the allegations "false".
In Lucknow, Priyanka discussed with party office-bearers the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and the party's future programmes.
The UP traffic police has slapped a fine of Rs 6,300 on the owner of the two-wheeler on which Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra travelled to reach retired IPS officer SR Darapuri's residence in Lucknow as she and the driver rode the vehicle without helmet, a senior official said Sunday.
