Business Standard

Uttar Pradesh to host Khelo India National University games in 2023-24

After Odisha and Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh has got the opportunity to host the National University Games for the first time

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Khelo India Games | Yogi Adityanath

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo
Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government will be hosting the Khelo India National University Games in 2023-24 in four cities of the state. These cities are Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Noida.

According to Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, sports, around 4,500 athletes, representing 150 universities across the country will be vying for top honours in 20 disciplines, including rowing, basketball, judo, kabaddi, wrestling, swimming, boxing, etc.

After Odisha and Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh has got the opportunity to host the National University Games for the first time.

As per the decisions made during a meeting of Khelo India representatives and UP government officials, disciplines like kabaddi, judo, archery, and fencing will be organised in Noida, whereas Gorakhpur is earmarked for rowing.

Events of wrestling, malkham and yoga will be held in Varanasi, whereas the rest of the events will take place in Lucknow.

"Athletes below 26 years will be participating in the National University Games. There will be a special focus on women's games. High quality facilities will be provided to the players participating in the competition," said Sehgal.

The government also announced the appointment of 12 former athletes who have made a mark at the international level, as coaches in different disciplines for the state government-run sports hostels.

As many as 38 more such international athletes would also be appointed coaches for 44 residential hostels for 16 different disciplines.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 10:15 IST

