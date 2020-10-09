Russia confirms new single-day record of 12,126 confirmed Covid-19 cases

-
Russia has registered 12,126 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and this new single-day record increase (up from 11,493 on Thursday) brings the cumulative case total to 1,272,238, the national coronavirus response center said on Friday.
The country broke the previous record of 11,656 COVID-19 cases reported on May 11.
"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 12,126 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 3,272 (27 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,272,238.
The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 3,701 new positive tests were registered (up from 3,323 yesterday). A total of 469 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 461 yesterday) and 411 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (down from 433 yesterday).
The response center reported 201 new coronavirus-related fatalities, up from 191 yesterday, raising Russia's total death toll to 22,257.
As many as 7,092 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, up from 7,054 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 1,009,421.
