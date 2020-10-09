India's active Covid cases dip below 900,000 after a month: Health Ministry

-

For the first time after a month, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India dipped below the 9 lakh mark with 8.93 active cases reported on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.
The last time the number of active cases was reported below 9 lakh was September 9 with 8.97 lakh cases.
The number of active cases in the country now stands at 8,93,592, about 12.94 per cent of the total active cases, according to the Ministry.
The total number of recoveries stands at 59,06,069, taking the gap between recovered cases and active cases to 50,12,477.
The recovery rate further improved to 85.52 per cent with 78,365 recoveries and discharges reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has been exceeding the number of new active cases (70,496) for three consecutive weeks.
About 75 per cent of the new recovered cases are largely concentrated in 10 states and union territories (UTs) including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh.
Maharashtra alone has contributed the maximum with more than 15,000 single day recovery.
Maharashtra and Karnataka continued to be the worst affected states with over 13,000 and 10,000 daily new cases.
As many as 964 case fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours of which nearly 82 per cent are concentrated in ten states and UTs. More than 37 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (358 deaths), the Ministry added.
