JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Mumbai Police FIR illegal, will take serious action: Sushant family lawyer
Business Standard

Uttarakhand: 8 depts at Secretariat sealed after 4 test positive for Covid

Eight departments at the Uttarakhand Secretariat have been sealed after four people tested positive for Covid-19

Topics
Uttarakhand | Coronavirus

ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a girl at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, at the Darya ganj area in New Delhi on Monda

Eight departments at the Uttarakhand Secretariat have been sealed after four people tested positive for COVID-19.

The eight sealed departments include health, agriculture and horticulture, according to sources in the Secretariat.

Among those who have tested positive for coronavirus are a secretary and a joint secretary.

Further details are awaited.

On Sunday, two ministers of the state government were found infected with COVID-19. While Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik has been admitted to AIIMS after he was found positive for the virus, agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal has been forced to stay in quarantine after two persons at his residence tested COVID-19 positive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 14:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU