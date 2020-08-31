JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Gujarat coronavirus update: Death toll crosses 3,000; cases rise above 95K

Assam coronavirus update: State reports 7 deaths, 1,980 new positive cases
Business Standard

Uttarakhand BJP postpones meet after states unit chief tests Covid positive

The BJP unit of Uttarakhand decided to postpone the meeting of the state working committee, scheduled for Monday, after the party's state chief Banshi Dhar Bhagat was diagnosed with COVID-19

Topics
Coronavirus | Bharatiya Janata Party | Uttarakhand

ANI 

Coronavirus

The BJP unit of Uttarakhand on Sunday decided to postpone the meeting of the state working committee, scheduled for Monday, after the party's state chief Banshi Dhar Bhagat was diagnosed with COVID-19.

As per the statement by the party, Bhagat has been admitted in a hospital after being found COVID-19 positive.

"BJP state vice-president Dr Devendra Bhasin said that the meeting of the working committee has been postponed due to ill health of state president Banshi Dhar Bhagat. Bhagat is admitted to the hospital here due to being corona positive," a release by the party said.

Informing the party's decision to postpone the meeting, it added, "Keeping all these things in mind, it was decided to postpone the working committee meeting. Now the working committee will meet on Bhagat's recovery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 06:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU