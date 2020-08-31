JUST IN
Pune coronavirus update: District's Covid tally crosses 168,000; 73 die

Pune district in Maharashtra reported 3,856 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection count to 168,381

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

A healthcare worker in PPE holds a vial after collecting a swab sample from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Pune district in Maharashtra

reported 3,856 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection count to 1,68,381, a health official said on Sunday.

With 73 deaths, the toll rose to 4,061 in the district.

"Of the 3,856 cases, the highest 1,658 were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 94,497 patients. The count of infections in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune Cantonment Board and other rural areas reached 48,773 and 25,147, respectively," the official said.

A total of 1,502 patients were discharged in the day, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 06:29 IST

