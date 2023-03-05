Uttarakhand CM celebrates Holi with people at his residence in Khatima

-
-
Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with the local people celebrated Holi at his residence in Khatima here on Sunday.
CM Dhami's mother was also present at the occasion.
The pre-Holi bash in Khatima was celebrated with complete joy where people sang and danced cheerfully.
CM Dhami also took to Twitter to post a picture with his mother expressing his love and wrote, "Matri Devo Bhava Today at Nagra Terai, Khatima, applied Holi Tilak to 'Mataji' and seek her blessings. This affectionate blessing of Mother always gives me new energy to serve all the people of Devbhoomi."
This year the colourful and joyous festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 8. With Holi around the corner the market is flooded with colours, sprayers and other decoratives, with PM Modi's 'Atmanibhar Bharat' touch.
As customers go shopping this Holi, they are increasingly rejecting Chinese products and preferring local Made in India products.
In the past, Chinese products largely were the only options for consumers, which have drastically changed for the better with several local makers making inroads in this segment.
First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 23:51 IST
