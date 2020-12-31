Uttarakhand CM recovering from Covid-19, will be discharged soon: AIIMS

-
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital for treatment is showing improvement in health and will be discharged soon, said the hospital authorities on Wednesday.
As per his physician Dr NS Bisht, there is a rapid improvement in the Chief Minister's health, and he will be discharged from the hospital soon.
Rawat was shifted to Delhi's AIIMS from Doon Hospital in Uttarakhand on November 28. Bisht had said that the Chief Minister was shifted to AIIMS for further examination and testing after the infection was detected in his chest.
Rawat had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on December 18 following which he went into home isolation. But he was admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun on November 26 after he complained of mild fever.
