Uttarakhand declares 3-day mourning after death of CDS General Bipin Rawat

The Uttarakhand government declared a three-day state mourning over the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Bipin Rawat
General Bipin Rawat took over as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff in 2019 | Photo: PTI file

General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

Describing his death as an irreparable loss to the country, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand will always be proud of its son.

The general belonged to Saina village of Pauri district in the state.

The CM declared the state mourning from December 9 to 12.

In his condolence message issued here, Dhami prayed for peace to the departed souls.

Terming the sudden death of Rawat as an irreparable loss to the country, Dhami said he had made great contribution to the country's security.

"The country will always remember the courageous decisions taken by him for the security of the borders and the contribution made by him to keep the morale of the armed forces always high," he said.

First Published: Thu, December 09 2021. 07:41 IST

