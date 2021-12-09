Uttarakhand declares 3-day mourning after death of CDS General Bipin Rawat

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi expresses anguish over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife in crash
CDS Rawat, his wife, 11 others killed as IAF chopper crashes in Tamil Nadu
Gen Rawat's death irreparable loss to armed forces, country: Rajnath
CDS Bipin Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu
-
The Uttarakhand government declared a three-day state mourning over the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.
General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.
Describing his death as an irreparable loss to the country, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand will always be proud of its son.
The general belonged to Saina village of Pauri district in the state.
The CM declared the state mourning from December 9 to 12.
In his condolence message issued here, Dhami prayed for peace to the departed souls.
Terming the sudden death of Rawat as an irreparable loss to the country, Dhami said he had made great contribution to the country's security.
"The country will always remember the courageous decisions taken by him for the security of the borders and the contribution made by him to keep the morale of the armed forces always high," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU