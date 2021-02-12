Uttarakhand flash flood: NTPC sets up medical team at Tapovan site

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand flood LIVE: 36 bodies recovered yet; 169 people missing
Operation to rescue 25-35 workers trapped in Tapovan tunnel continues
Uttarakhand disaster LIVE: Death toll 32; search, rescue operation underway
Uttarakhand: Rescue operations continue for 6th day at Tapovan tunnel
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan dam completely washed off, says IAF
-
State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said it has set up a medical team of doctors and para-medical staff and started medical camps for general public at Tapovan which was ravaged by a flash flood last Sunday.
"NTPC Tapovan team has brought in an experienced team of doctors, para-medical staff and has started medical camps for the general public at Tapovan.
"Medical consultations along with medicines for the needy has proved to be of great help for the people of the surrounding areas devastated by the disaster," an NTPC statement said.
This initiative in the backdrop of all odds culminating out of the disaster that struck Tapovan in Uttarakhand on Sunday has found many takers amongst the affected lot, it added.
Besides, a Public Information Centre (PIC) has been working at the project site to provide information and facilitate the family members of the missing workers.
"Despite the natural calamity that has stuck, NTPC Tapovan team is providing all assistance and cooperation to rescue agencies and administration round the clock since Sunday when the tragedy struck. Tapovan team is leaving no stone unturned to rescue its people and assisting the district administration," a company spokesperson said in the statement.
Further, the Tapovan team has been working in close collaboration with various government organisations round-the-clock to ensure safe evacuation of the workers trapped at the Tapovan-Vishnugad Hydel Power Project.
Rescue teams battled on against the odds for the sixth consecutive day to get to 25-35 people trapped in the sludge-choked tunnel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU